Woman, child injured in Tuesday night shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child were shot Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting on St. Joseph Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the woman and child with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the two were parked on the street helping a neighbor who was having car trouble at the time of the shooting.

The woman and child suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Officers found 10 .223-caliber rifle shell casings in a church parking lot across the street, and investigators say the shooting appears to be related to recent shootings in the area.