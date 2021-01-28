Cold Again Thursday Night & Rain Likely this Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for January 28th:

It will be cold all evening and all night long, but the winds will weaken after the sun goes down. Expect mid 20s tonight, but back up to around 50° on Friday. It will be warmer this weekend, but rain showers will be likely Saturday evening but should clear out by Sunday morning. Catch the latest details on why it might be colder then the mid 20s tonight, and if we are expecting any thunderstorms this weekend with the rain right here.

TONIGHT:

It will be cold tonight with lows in the mid 20s. We are expecting partly cloudy skies to move on it as the night goes on. If the clouds do not materialize we could drop down into the low 20s. The winds are expected to by calm and we will be shower free.

FRIDAY:

Friday morning will start out in the mid to upper 20s again, but Friday highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s with the winds changing to the southeast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and possibly some very weak thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday as the next storm system will work through the area. We are expecting the rain to clear out by sunrise Sunday. Severe weather is currently highly unlikely. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 50s and it will be breezy at times as the system moves through. It will be warm Saturday night and back down to the mid 30s before the sun comes up Monday morning.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

As of now it looks to be dry to start next week but pretty cold behind the weekends storm system. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s or upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

The next storm system will show up late Wednesday and will bring more rain showers with it. Thunderstorms could develop depending on the timing of the storm system so we will track it closely next week. Highs should reach back into the 50s both days.

