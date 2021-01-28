Cold And Gray Today

Weather Update: Thursday, January 28, 2021 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a rather cold start to the morning. Today will ultimately be about as January as it gets. Skies are still cloudy this morning with an modified arctic high pressure just north of the region. That will keep a light breeze going through today out of the north which will keep the wind chill around the freezing mark most of the day. Dressing warmly is advised!. We do expect some clearing of the clouds as we go into this evening. That will lead to a very cold start to the morning Friday. Likely starting off in the low 20s with frost.

