Madison County Sheriff’s Office unveils new ‘BolaWrap’ device

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will now have a new tool that they hope can safely detain people.

Thursday, they unveiled the BolaWrap device. It’s a tool that fires a Kevlar rope, meant to wrap around a suspect and restrain them with up to 400 pounds of force.

The demonstrators said it’s largely meant to help in detaining those having a mental health crisis, and it works as a non-lethal option to prevent potential harm.

The sheriff’s office will begin using it, and the device itself is seeing more widespread use across the country.

“We’re pushing over 400 agencies across the country right now. We’re also a global organization, so we work overseas. Obviously the pandemic has limited a little bit of the overseas travel,” said Tim Szymanski, who demonstrated the device.

The effective range is 10 to 25-feet.