Mugshots : Madison County : 01/27/21 – 01/28/21

1/15 WITHERSPOON, CODY Aggravated assault

2/15 BATES, ANITRA Theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000

3/15 BOYKIN, DENURAKA Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/15 CARDWELL, TRACY Aggravated assault

5/15 FULLER, PATRICK Violation of community corrections



6/15 GARDNER, TANDGUARIA Aggravated assault

7/15 HAYES, JOHN Failure to comply

8/15 JONES, SHANTA Vandalism

9/15 KELLY, ANTONIO Violation of probation

10/15 MAYS, JAMES Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence



11/15 NOBLE, KAREN Violation of probation

12/15 PANKEY, JAYCENT Theft over $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on a revoked/suspended license

13/15 PUGH, ARLENE Violation of community corrections

14/15 RUSSELL, JOHN Aggravated burglary

15/15 WHITTIEMORE, JENNIFER Theft over $1,000































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.