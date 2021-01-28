Mugshots : Madison County : 01/27/21 – 01/28/21 January 28, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15WITHERSPOON, CODY Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15BATES, ANITRA Theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15BOYKIN, DENURAKA Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15CARDWELL, TRACY Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15FULLER, PATRICK Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15GARDNER, TANDGUARIA Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15HAYES, JOHN Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15JONES, SHANTA Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15KELLY, ANTONIO Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15MAYS, JAMES Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15NOBLE, KAREN Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15PANKEY, JAYCENT Theft over $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on a revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15PUGH, ARLENE Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15RUSSELL, JOHN Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15WHITTIEMORE, JENNIFER Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter