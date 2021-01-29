Mugshots : Madison County : 01/28/21 – 01/29/21

1/15 Ashley Maddox Violation of community corrections

2/15 Aja Johnson Theft under $1,000

3/15 Alfredo Fry Violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution

4/15 Anajah Pendergrass Shoplifting/theft of property

5/15 Anaka Kirk Leaving the scene of an accident



6/15 Andrew Nunnally Simple domestic assault

7/15 Calvin Talley Sex offender registry violations

8/15 Casey Chesser Resisting stop/arrest

9/15 Joshua Logan Driving under the influence

10/15 Justin Jackson Failure to appear



11/15 Mikalia Woods Failure to appear

12/15 Nicholas Thomas Aggravated burglary

13/15 Octavius Poole Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/15 Penny Crutchfield Violation of community corrections

15/15 Tommy Fuller Theft under $10,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/29/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.