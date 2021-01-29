Mugshots : Madison County : 01/28/21 – 01/29/21 January 29, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Ashley Maddox Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Aja Johnson Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Alfredo Fry Violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Anajah Pendergrass Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Anaka Kirk Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Andrew Nunnally Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Calvin Talley Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Casey Chesser Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Joshua Logan Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Justin Jackson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Mikalia Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Nicholas Thomas Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Octavius Poole Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Penny Crutchfield Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tommy Fuller Theft under $10,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/29/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter