Paris landmark highlighted in Southern Living Magazine

PARIS, Tenn. — A small town in West Tennessee is getting some special attention.

Paris, Tennessee is home to a 70-foot replica of the 1,063-foot original Eiffel tower in Paris, France.

The replica has been highlighted in this month’s issue of Southern Living Magazine.

“We were thrilled. I got an email from one of their journalists saying they wanted to feature our Eiffel Tower in one of their stories and could we send them some pictures,” said City Manager Kim Foster.

Foster says this recognition is huge for Paris. People are travelling from all over Tennessee to see the tower.

“The article came out over the weekend, and we saw it and the Chamber posted it, and as of yesterday, we have reached 35,000 individuals,” Foster said. “It was a blessing to have that feature in Southern Living.”

Foster says she hopes this will be a start for people to see that Paris just isn’t any small town.

“To bring people in from out of town to see the tower. Hopefully, will get them to look around town to see the other great things we have to offer as well,” Foster said.

Foster says she’s excited to see even more people come to get their selfie with the tower. She also says the tower is the perfect place to spend time while social distancing.

“People are wanting to get outside and do things, and this feels like a safe environment for them,” Foster said.

She says any time is a good time to see the tower, but especially at night because that is when the city lights it up.

Foster says once you visit the Eiffel Tower Park, be sure to locate and scan the QR code to see what else Paris has to offer.