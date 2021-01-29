Rain showers and weak storms expected to return on Saturday.

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Night Forecast for January 29th:

Clouds will move in tonight and rain will return on Saturday. A few morning showers are possible, but rain really gets going in the evening. A few weak storms are possible as the front comes by after sunset and the rain will move out by Sunday morning. Some models are hinting at some snow flurries on the back side of the storm system Sunday night, but accumulations are not expected. It will be a cold start to next week. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

It will be a mild night and clouds will start to move in after sunset. Expect mostly cloudy skies by the morning. Winds will stay light out of the southeast with overnight lows dropping into the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and possibly some very weak thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday as the next storm system will work through the area. We are expecting the rain to clear out by sunrise Sunday. Severe weather is currently highly unlikely. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 50s and it will be breezy at times as the system moves through. It will be warm Saturday night and back down to the mid 30s before the sun comes up Monday morning. A few of the weather models are hinting at a few snow flurries Sunday night as the system moves out, but accumulations are not expected.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

As of now it looks to be dry to start next week but pretty cold behind the weekends storm system. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s or upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

The next storm system will show up late Wednesday and will bring more rain showers with it. Thunderstorms could develop depending on the timing of the storm system so we will track it closely next week. Highs should reach back into the 50s both days.

