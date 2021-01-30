Wet and Windy Conditions This Weekend

Weather Update – Saturday, January 30

CURRENTLY: For most of the day today we have seen some wet conditions as a few showers moved through the area. We remained in those above average temperatures today and we are still sitting in the 50’s at 5:00 p.m. This warming trend will last much of the weekend before we return to those average temperatures. For the most part, intensity has ranged from light to moderate. These conditions are expected to strengthen within the next few hours with a few thunderstorms moving into the area.

TONIGHT: Expect these thunderstorms to strengthen throughout the evening. Moderate rainfall with the occasional heavier pockets of rain and thunder and lightning will be possible at times. This system should taper off shortly after midnight bringing us some brief but dry conditions into tomorrow morning. Our low for the night should remain in the lower 50’s to upper 40’s. Along with the showers, many south of I-40 will remain in the wind advisory until 11 p.m. tonight. Expect winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35mph. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

TOMORROW: Heading into the morning, we should see mostly dry and cloudy conditions. The occasional scattered shower can’t be ruled out but the main system should move in around 6pm. This will bring a few showers to our more western counties and as a cold front passes through dropping temperatures, we could expect to see some winter weather. Lows will remain on the verge of freezing temperatures which will most likely rule out the chance for accumulation but some flurries or sleet may be possible. After this cold front, temperatures should return back to average for Monday and Tuesday. We will see a few sunnier conditions as a high pressure moves to our north but clouds and rain will return on Wednesday.

Temperatures will return back to warmer than average with a warm front being present into Thursday and the possibility for more thunderstorms arises. For the moment, this threat is looking stronger than the one we are seeing today but will be watched throughout the week. Rain will remain in the area into Friday afternoon but should clear out Saturday afternoon for a possibly dry weekend ahead. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

