Rescue horses seek forever homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit needs your help finding homes for rescue horses.

Redemption Road Rescue is looking for adopters for its horses and now could be the perfect time to adopt.

Many horses at Redemption Road Rescue are looking for a forever home and you may be the perfect fit.

“We probably, right now, have about 15 horses that are available for adoption. Some of them are seniors like our sweet little Rayanne here,” said Founder of Redemption Road Rescue, Lori Collins.

Rayanne is one of many horses looking for a forever home. She is about 25-years-old.

Our WBBJ-7 reporter, who has never been around many horses, said while referencing Rayanne, “This horse right here, you can tell, she’s definitely perfect for someone who’s a beginner. She’s sweet, she’s calm and just a beautiful horse.”

“We talk about the rescues a lot. And we talk about the rehabbing them and getting them healthy, but we don’t get to talk about the adoptions. And those are the things that we love the most,” Collins said.

Collins says there’s a lot that goes into adopting a horse that people should be aware of.

“We ask people, educate yourself and realize what you’re getting into because horses aren’t cheap. It’s a lot to care for a horse. It’s a lot financially, physically, all of those things go along with it and horses can’t be just thrown out in a field and never paid attention to,” Collins said.

If you’re a first time horse adopter, not to worry. Collins says they’ll find the perfect fit for you.

“We have a lot of people that always wanted a horse the whole time they were growing up and never had one and they come here. We make sure that the horse is the right fit. It really is like a marriage. They’ve got to make sure that they’re a good match,” Collins said.

She says a beginner person and a beginner horse are never a good thing. She recommends getting a more seasoned horse like Rayanne.

“Our goal is forever homes and so we have adoption contracts. And these adoption contracts basically stay with the horse for life,” Collins said.

Once you adopt a horse you also agree to care for the horse properly.

That includes having a good veterinarian, vaccinations, healthy food, and safe fencing.

If an owner does not fulfill their contract duties, the horse is returned back to the ranch.

If you’re hesitant in any way to adopt a horse and don’t know if you’d be the right fit, Collins encourages you to come to the ranch and get to know the horses beforehand.

For more information on how to adopt a horse, visit the ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.