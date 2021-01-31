Windy and Cooler Conditions Ahead This Week

Weather Update – Sunday, January 31

CURRENTLY: We may have gotten a brief dry break from those storms we saw last night but it won’t last for much longer today. We remained mostly cloudy around west Tennessee with some cooler temperatures. That last cold front that passed us by a few hours ago and continues to drop temperatures as we head into the evening. As that low pressure system continues to move east, we could see a few scattered showers this evening off the tail end of it.

TONIGHT: As that low pressure system move east, there is a chance we could see a few scattered showers around the region this afternoon. They should begin shortly after sunset and last into Monday morning. However, we are only expecting a trace amount of rainfall – just light enough to make it annoying. As temperatures continue to drop, we could see some winter weather for our more eastern counties into Monday morning. No accumulation is expected, at most maybe a few flurries.

TOMORROW: The wind chill will not be your friend tomorrow so make sure to bundle up. Temperatures may remain in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s but wind chill will make is feel like the 20’s. Wind speeds will be stronger tomorrow, with 15-20 mph wind speeds and gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day. Otherwise, we should remain mostly clear except for a few streamers that may pass by during the afternoon. these move fairly quickly and will pose no threat to your day. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

Expect average temperatures and sunnier conditions going into Tuesday evening as a high pressure moves in. Wednesday will remain the best day of the week to get outside if you’re looking to do so. Rain showers will return ahead of a warm front on Thursday that will warm temperatures back up into the 50’s. Thunderstorms will be possible overnight into Friday morning where temperatures will still remain in the 50’s. Rain showers should decrease in intensity by Friday afternoon and taper off completely Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday are expecting to be dry but bitter cold with high temperatures below freezing. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.