It will Remain Cold Tonight and Rain Likely to Return on Thursday.

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for February 1st.

It will remain cold and blustery this evening and tonight in West Tennessee. The wind chill will be near 20° Tuesday morning. The showers will stay away until Thursday when rain showers and a few weak storms look likely. Some snow cannot be ruled out on the back side of that system Friday night into Saturday and it is going to be VERY COLD this weekend. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect partly cloudy skies and a light breeze out of the northwest. This will bring our wind chill down into the 20s most of the night and possibly the upper teens around sunrise. The actual temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s though.

TOMORROW:

Expect a mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday, depending on the time of the day we might see some sunshine. It will be a cold morning and highs will only reach the low to mid 40s into the afternoon. We will be dry though, but it will be a bit chilly.

WEDNESDAY:

The nicest day of the week will be on Wednesday. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing up to around 50°. The winds will be calm most of the day. It will be cold though in the morning starting out in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY:

The best chances for showers this week will be on Thursday. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on, rain and possibly a few weak storms will be likely in the evening. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND:

We can’t rule out a few snow showers on the back side of Thursday storm system. A few bands of snow could show up Friday night into the day on Saturday. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 40s on Friday and Saturday but the real cold is expected to move in Saturday night. Sunday morning lows could be in the teens for many of us and Sunday highs are expected to stay below freezing. It could be quite cold into next week and we could see some more snow, but we will keep a close eye on the forecast here in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13