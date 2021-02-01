Dyersburg man arrested after assault during vehicle repossession

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is in custody after allegedly assaulting an individual trying to repossess his car.

According to a news release, Conrad Jones, 29, told police that he had taken his vehicle to a local business for repairs, and the business told him his vehicle would be repossessed due to non-payment.

The release says Jones told the officer that he would shoot anyone in the face who attempted to take his vehicle.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of an assault involving a gun, where officers determined the victim had attempted to repossess Jones’ car, according to the release.

The release says Jones allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and threatened him.

The release says Jones was found in his vehicle, along with a .40-caliber gun loaded with 36 rounds of ammunition.

Jones is currently charged with aggravated assault.