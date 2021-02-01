Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress

(AP) — The deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. has drawn to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.

The question is whether the the nation can stay ahead of the fast-spreading mutations of the virus.

The U.S. death toll has climbed past 440,000, with over 95,000 lives lost in January alone.

Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly, by about 200, from their peak in mid-January.

For more information on COVID-19 in the West Tennessee area, including the latest data on new cases, click here.