1 killed, 2 injured in Hardin Co. crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenage girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Hardin County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says 18-year-old Katelyn Myers, of Sardis, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in went off State Route 421, hit a ditch, and rolled multiple times around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A crash report says two other people were in the vehicle. Both of those individuals were injured in the crash.

None of the people in the vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the report.