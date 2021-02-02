21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,550 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,550.

The health department says those new patients are between 3-years-old and 89-years-old.

There are currently 10 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,313 (59.8%)

38301: 3,099 (29.3%)

38356: 175 (1.6%)

38391: 94 (0.9%)

38366: 187 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 220 (2.1%)

38392: 73 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 136 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,746 (26%)

White: 4,493 (42.6%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 246 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 195 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,826 (26.8%)

Gender:

Female: 5,877 (55.7%)

Male: 4,595 (43.6%)

Unknown: 78 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,631 (91.3%)

Not recovered: 228 (2.1%)

Better: 314 (3%)

Unknown: 212 (2%)

Deaths: 165 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 544 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,224 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,794 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,536 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,520 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,517 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,208 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 677 (6.4%)

80+: 429 (4.1%)

Unknown: 101 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.