Adamsville florist raises money for resident battling COVID-19

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Kelsey Chambers, an Adamsville resident is fighting for her life with COVID-19.

Nan’s Flowers and Crafts, a florist company in Adamsville, is helping raise funds for her and her family by creating purple floral bows to sell to the community.

Chambers was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator.

Co-owner Christy Robertson says the community wanted to come together to show their support, especially in a time when the virus is affecting so many across the United States.

“We’re doing the bows to raise money to help the family with travel expenses, medical expenses and to just pay their bills that they have while they’re away,” Robertson said.

Robertson says Chambers was pregnant, and was due to give birth in April. Sadly, she lost her baby due to COVID-19.

She also says the purple bows have plenty of meaning.

“Purple is Kelsey’s favorite color, and purple is also Ms. Vicky Frank’s favorite color, that use to work for us,” Robertson said. “She died of COVID. This will be our first Valentine without Ms. Vicky.”

Nan Rogers, the mother and owner of the company took the time to tie all the bows for customers to buy. She tied over 12 rows of ribbon within two days, and she says it means a lot to her to give back in a special way.

“It’s just a way to give back to the people in need and people who need help that’s been affected by this,” Rogers said.

You can purchase a bow, purple t-shirt or make a donation to help Chambers. Visit the company’s Facebook page for more information.