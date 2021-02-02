Funeral service for Andrea Constance Merriweather, age 70, will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Ms. Merriweather died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Merriweather will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.