Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is moving to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, freeing up more doses for states and beginning to distribute them to retail pharmacies next week.

The push comes as there is new urgency to speed vaccinations to prevent the spread of potentially more serious strains of the virus that has killed more than 445,000 Americans.

Starting next week, 1 million doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country.

The administration is also boosting weekly allocation of vaccines sent directly to states and territories for the coming weeks.