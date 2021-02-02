Carl Lee Trimm, age 89, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joy Trimm, departed this life Tuesday morning, February 2, 2021 at his residence.

Carl was born April 7, 1931 in the Macon Community of Fayette County, the son of the late Elbert Warren Trimm and Artilla Maxey Trimm. He graduated from Fayette County High School and was married September 7, 1957 to the former Joy Wright. He was employed as a civil engineer for the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation and as an independent land surveyor in Fayette County before his retirement.

Carl was an active member of Somerville Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for many years. The most recent ministry he was involved in was the prison ministry. He was also involved in many community organizations throughout the years including senior services and the election commission. He became an avid golfer following his retirement and enjoyed many years with friends and family playing the game.

Mr. Trimm is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joy Trimm of Somerville, TN; his son, David Trimm (Becky) of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Wanda Miller (Glenn) of Eads, TN and Kristy Motley (Danny) of Florence, AL; his brother, Velton Trimm (Dot) of Somerville, TN; five grandchildren, Morgan Miller, Michael Miller, Kurtis Motley, Alison Wilson and Tabatha Sharp; and his great-granddaughter, Skyler Grace Miller.

Funeral Services for Mr. Trimm will be held at 12:30 P.M. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiants will be Don Green and Curry Montague. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Trimm will be from 11 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.