Chicken Salad Chick presents $5,235 check to RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant is giving back to the community.

Chicken Salad Chick has worked with RIFA for three years now, and every year the business writes the non-profit a check to give back to the community.

This year, they signed a check for $5,235 from the proceeds they received from their Giving Cards in 2020.

Chicken Salad Chick’s General Manager Michelle Durbin says they pick RIFA to support each year, knowing how much the organization does for the community.

“I just want to see it help the community here. I know that we have had a really tough year with the pandemic, so hopefully it will help some families, which is what we set out to do every year,” Durbin said.

RIFA thanked Chicken Salad Chick for their contribution to help the community.