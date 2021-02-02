Cold tonight, rain Thursday, and VERY cold Sunday & Monday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 20s tonight, but Wednesday looks sunny and nice. Clouds move in Wednesday night and rain showers are likely Thursday Evening. A major cool down is expected by Sunday with possibly the coldest weather this winter heading our way. Find out if the front coming this weekend will bring any snow with it as well as when wind chills could be down near 0° right here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds will allow overnight temperatures to plummet down to the dew point which is in the mid 20s for most of West Tennessee. It will be a bit chilly but the wind chill will NOT be a factor overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

The nicest day of the week will be on Wednesday. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing up to around 50°. The winds will be calm most of the day. It will be cold though in the morning starting out in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY:

The best chances for showers this week will be on Thursday. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on, rain and possibly a few weak storms in the evening, but strong storms or severe weather is NOT in the forecast. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies but highs will only reach the mid 40s behind Thursday’s front. Winds will stay light out of the north or west.

THE WEEKEND:

A few light bands of snow could show up Saturday night into the day on Sunday as the next storm system will move through the area. Highs will make it up to around 50° on Saturday before the front moves though. Sunday morning lows will dip into the low 20s for many of us and Sunday highs are expected to stay below freezing.

NEXT WEEK:

It could be quite cold to start next week, especially Monday morning where lows could not only drop down to the mid teens, but the wind chill could make morning temperatures feel around 0°. We could see some more snow returning next Wednesday, but we will keep a close eye on the forecast here in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

