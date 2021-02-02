Danny Wayne Cobb Sr. age 79, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home in Newbern, TN. Funeral services for Mr. Cobb will be conducted on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Bells, with Pastor Jackie Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the Cobb family will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Bells from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Cobb was born in Bells, TN on June 30, 1941 to the late William (Bill) McKinley Cobb and Nancy Hellen Patterson Cobb. He was a livestock owner and enjoyed showing his black 1957 Ford Thunderbird at area antique car shows. He was also preceded in death by one son: Dan W. Cobb; two brothers: Billy Cobb and Roger Cobb; and one granddaughter: Madilynn Ables.

He is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Judy Ruth Marlin Cobb of Newbern, TN; three daughters: Lisa Patterson (Phillip) of Umatilla, FL, Carin Nash (Jeremy Ables) of Newbern, TN, Tracey Reed (Gerald Canada) of Dyersburg, TN; one sister: Joan Climer (Hinton) of Bells, TN; one sister in law: Pauline Cobb of Bells, TN; He leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; He will be greatly missed to the many close friends that he leaves behind.