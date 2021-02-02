Jackson Beer Board fines three businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson doled out fines for underage alcohol sales during their monthly meeting Tuesday.

Three businesses went before the beer board Tuesday morning.

The general manager of Speedway on Christmasville Road said a former employee, who was four hours into their first shift, didn’t scan an ID according to protocol. The store received a $500 fine for their first offense.

The owner of Old Hickory Fuel Mart said his brother didn’t scan an ID, but asked a customer if they were old enough. That store received a $1,500 fine for a first offense and the board asked employees to attend a class.

The Parkway Deli co-owner says a former employee didn’t scan an ID according to protocol, and typed a random birthday into the machine. They received a $500 fine.

The city says all fines are to be paid within a week or the stores will face a 30-day suspension.