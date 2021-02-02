Jackson woman killed in early morning crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Chester County.

According to a crash report, 28-year-old Tarvionia Whiteside, of Jackson, was on Highway 45 when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The report says the vehicle was heading south on Highway 45 when Whiteside, who was not in a vehicle, entered the roadway and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.