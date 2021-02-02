Library’s new program offers prizes for reading, doing good deeds

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County Library is encouraging you to read in exchange for the chance to win some prizes.

“After the holidays, it’s a little bit of a dead space. We want to give people something to look forward to,” said teen services librarian Jess Rieger.

The library is now giving people a chance to enter for a prize with a bingo card. Adults, children, and teens all are able to participate and win by reading and completing other activities.

“It will challenge themselves to read, to do other things,” Rieger said. “The bingo cards have some things like ‘do a good deed and don’t tell anybody about it.'”

After filling out a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row, your winning bingo card will be placed in a raffle to win an Amazon gift card. All bingo cards are due by March 1.

“Just opportunities to learn and grow and challenge ourselves,” Rieger said.

And this Valentine’s Day, instead of doing Blind Date With a Book, this year they are setting up “dating cards” to pair you with a book.

“These dating cards are going to have a pickup line which is just a quote from the book,” said adult services librarian Shayne Plunk. “In the back, you’re going to get a little information about the book.”

And the kids will be able to choose a “mystery play date”, where they will pick a card with a character description they might want to be friends with.

“We haven’t been able to do our normal programming like story times and book clubs, things like that, so this is something they can just grab and go but still feel a connection to the librarian to books,” said children’s librarian Jennifer Kilburn.

Once you pick a card that appeals to you, take it up to the front desk and they will check out the book it pairs with for you to take home.

“At some point, what card you picked out must have interested you somehow, so don’t judge a book by the cover,” Plunk said.

You will want to hold on to that Valentine’s card, because after the book is returned, you will fill out the card you selected with your name, library card number, and the best way to reach you, entering yourself in another prize raffle.

The winners for the Valentine’s cards will be announced in late February, and the bingo card winners will be announced in March.