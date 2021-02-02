Mugshots : Madison County : 02/01/21 – 02/02/21

1/15 HINES, CHANNING Violation of community corrections

2/15 WHITELAW, STEVIE Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

3/15 ALGAYER, SCOTT Failure to appear

4/15 ANDERSON, MARSARENA Violation of community corrections

5/15 BEARD, ASHLEY Failure to appear



6/15 DOTSON, WINTER Aggravated domestic assault

7/15 GRANDBERRY, OZELL Aggravated assault

8/15 HUTCHINS, DESTYNI Simple domestic assault

9/15 JONES, MARK Failure to appear

10/15 JONES, MATTHEW Failure to appear, violation of probation



11/15 LAWRENCE, CHRISTINA Simple domestic assault, vandalism, schedule IV drug violations

12/15 LOPEZ-OCHOA, ASTOR Shoplifting/theft of property

13/15 LYONS, CHRISTOPHER Violation of probation

14/15 SPENCER, TONY Failure to appear, violation of probation

15/15 WYATT, TERRANCE Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/02/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.