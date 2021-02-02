Mugshots : Madison County : 02/01/21 – 02/02/21 February 2, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15HINES, CHANNING Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15WHITELAW, STEVIE Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15ALGAYER, SCOTT Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15ANDERSON, MARSARENA Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15BEARD, ASHLEY Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15DOTSON, WINTER Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15GRANDBERRY, OZELL Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15HUTCHINS, DESTYNI Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15JONES, MARK Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15JONES, MATTHEW Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15LAWRENCE, CHRISTINA Simple domestic assault, vandalism, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15LOPEZ-OCHOA, ASTOR Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15LYONS, CHRISTOPHER Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15SPENCER, TONY Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15WYATT, TERRANCE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/02/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter