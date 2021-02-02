Over 90 schools earn Tennessee Pathways Certification in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education announced over 90 schools earned the Tennessee Pathways Certification in 2020.

The certification is provided to schools who ease students’ path to post-secondary opportunities.

“Tennessee is committed to building strong college and career pathways statewide,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Students benefit from having exposure to high-quality career pathways, and these pathways will serve to enhance our state’s future success and outcomes. We are proud to have more than doubled the number of Certified Pathways and this tremendous growth speaks to our districts, communities, and partners’ shared values of strong education-to-career pathways.”

The TDOE says there is now a total of 281 Certified Pathways in 136 schools across the state.

Schools on the list of 2020 Tennessee Certified Pathways include:

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School

Chester County High School

West Carroll Junior Senior High School

Peabody High School

To see the full list of paths for 2020, click here.