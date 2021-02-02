State’s supply of vaccines to increase

JACKSON, Tenn. — The middle of December marked the first vaccines given out in the state of Tennessee.

Almost two months later, the number of vaccinated Tennesseans has reached over 650,000.

And now, the state is confirming progress with the vaccine supply.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says this past week was the first where they saw an increase in the number of vaccines they have available.

“For us, that is about an additional 13,000 doses a week, and it takes our weekly allocation of first doses up to 93,000,” Piercey said.

The vaccine supply growth is encouraging, and it means the state is now pushing counties to open the vaccine phases to those 70 years or older.

“We do project that if supply remains the same, it will take us most of the month of February to get through the 70+ population,” Piercey said.

“I expect to keep moving forward, no later than the beginning of March on the next phase,” Piercey said.

Piercey says while there is a possibility that pushing back the phases is in play, the increased supply could help prevent that.

The state is also seeing more progress with COVID-19 infection numbers across the state.

“The peak of hospitalizations occurred on or about January 6, and we’re down 55% since then. That was less than a month ago,” Piercey said.

And now, they’ve received great results from antibody treatments.

“Because of its extreme effectiveness at reducing the risk of hospitalization by over 90%,” Piercey said.

To learn more about the vaccination plan, click here.