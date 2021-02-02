Tennessee reviews CARES Act funding, usage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee went over its CARES Act progress, and how much money it has left from the program.

The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group met Tuesday morning and presented their report on the CARES Act usage.

Tennessee has spent around 90 percent of its allocated $2.3 billion in federal money from the legislation. They have around $200 million left to spend.

Part of the money spent will go towards the Rental Relief Assistance Program. In Tuesday’s meeting, officials said they expect the application portal for that program will be open around March 1.

“We have a great deal of confidence that we’ll be ready to go soon, and we will be very aggressive in sharing information,” said Ralph Perrey, Executive Director of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The state is expecting more funding from the supplemental CARES Act, which was signed in December.