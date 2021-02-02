UTM announces dates for summer orientation sessions
MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin plans to hold their summer orientation and transfer orientation sessions virtually and in-person.
According to a news release, the 2021 Summer Orientation and Registration, known as SOAR, and Transfer Orientation registrations opened on Monday. SOAR is required for all incoming freshman, and students can register through their MyUTMPortal.
In-person orientation will be in the Boling University Center and the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center, the release says. Virtual sessions will be held over online platforms, including Zoom, according to the release.
Events are subject to change according to university policies and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The dates for in-person orientation are currently set as follows:
- Monday, May 24 for SOAR
- Wednesday, May 26 for SOAR
- Thursday, June 10 for Transfer Orientation
- Friday, June 11 for SOAR
- Wednesday, July 14 for Transfer Orientation
- Monday, June 21 for SOAR
- Friday, July 9 for SOAR
- Monday July 26 for SOAR
Online orientation dates are currently set as follows:
- Friday, April 23 for Transfer Orientation
- Wednesday, June 23 for SOAR
- Friday, Aug. 6 for Transfer Orientation and SOAR