UTM announces dates for summer orientation sessions

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin plans to hold their summer orientation and transfer orientation sessions virtually and in-person.

According to a news release, the 2021 Summer Orientation and Registration, known as SOAR, and Transfer Orientation registrations opened on Monday. SOAR is required for all incoming freshman, and students can register through their MyUTMPortal.

In-person orientation will be in the Boling University Center and the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center, the release says. Virtual sessions will be held over online platforms, including Zoom, according to the release.

Events are subject to change according to university policies and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The dates for in-person orientation are currently set as follows:

Monday, May 24 for SOAR

Wednesday, May 26 for SOAR

Thursday, June 10 for Transfer Orientation

Friday, June 11 for SOAR

Wednesday, July 14 for Transfer Orientation

Monday, June 21 for SOAR

Friday, July 9 for SOAR

Monday July 26 for SOAR

Online orientation dates are currently set as follows: