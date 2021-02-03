Black History Month: Tyreece Miller

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tyreece Miller is one Jackson native that seems to be known in every household.

The now U.S. Marshal started his career in public service right after graduating from North Side High School. After graduation, Miller then joined the U.S. Marine Corps.

“The Marines had a reputation for being the toughest, and I always loved a challenge, plus I thought the uniforms looked pretty sharp, so I always wanted to wear the uniform,” Miller said. “I enlisted in the Marine Corps, I served my country, I did a tour of duty, and I wanted to come back home and serve my hometown.”

Afterwards, Miller returned to Jackson and decided to be either be a firefighter or a police officer. He applied to both, and the Jackson Police Department called first.

He remained with the department for 23 years. During his career with the JPD, he rose into the rank of deputy chief. Miller says he has no doubts in his decision on joining the police force.

“The thing about being a police officer is you encounter something different every day. You enforce laws, but you also solve problems,” Miller said.

Miller recently ended his career with the Jackson police when he was appointed to the position of U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.

In order to be nominated, you must maintain a bachelor’s degree, be nominated by other officials, and be appointed by the U.S. president.

“The U.S. Marshals I think are a wonderful organization. They do many things. One of the things I think that is very significant are the contributions they made during the civil rights movement, with the segregation of schools,” Miller said. “The U.S. Marshals help to aid African-American students to and from schools while breaking segregated schools.”

Miller’s inspiration is Frederick Douglass, who became the first African-American to be appointed U.S. Marshal in 1877, when he was appointed by President Rutherford B. Hayes.

“I realize that I walk in his [Frederick Douglass] footsteps. He paved the way for others, and I just keep that in mind as I go about my business every day,” Miller said.

He recognizes the importance of Black History Month, which serves as a way to celebrate all of the many accomplishments that the African-American community has made to society.

He says he plans to continue serving his community as long as he can.