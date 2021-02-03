BradenHealth continues investments into local communities

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — BradenHealth is working invest in the community.

BrandenHealth, which operates the Henderson County Emergency Medical Services, announced it has put $360,000 towards two new ambulances, and plans to put another $112,000 towards a replacement EMS facility.

BradenHealth says construction for the new facility will begin once the necessary approvals are given.

The company says it has also raised pay for emergency medical providers in both Henderson and the surrounding area.

In another news release, BradenHealth says it has pledged to invest in the Haywood County Community Hospital, which was originally called Haywood Park Community

Hospital.

The release says the investment would be $6 million and would create 150 jobs.