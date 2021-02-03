City honors 6 JPD employees for years of service

Tristan Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson honored Jackson Police Department employees for their years of service on Wednesday.

The city’s news release says six employees received the award:

  • Cpt. Justin Harris for 20 Years of Service.
  • Lt. David Demoss for 35 Years of Service.
  • Sgt. Jerod Cobb for 20 Years of Service.
  • Sgt. Steven Story for 20 Years of Service.
  • Sgt. Robert Henson for 30 Years of Service.
  • Investigator Jay Stanfill for 20 Years of Service.
