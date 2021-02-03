City honors 6 JPD employees for years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson honored Jackson Police Department employees for their years of service on Wednesday.
The city’s news release says six employees received the award:
- Cpt. Justin Harris for 20 Years of Service.
- Lt. David Demoss for 35 Years of Service.
- Sgt. Jerod Cobb for 20 Years of Service.
- Sgt. Steven Story for 20 Years of Service.
- Sgt. Robert Henson for 30 Years of Service.
- Investigator Jay Stanfill for 20 Years of Service.