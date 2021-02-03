Increasing Clouds With Rain Ahead

Weather Update: Wednesday, February 3, 8 pm Update —

Increasing clouds overnight with our coldest temperatures before midnight as we drop to around 32. Rising temperatures through the early morning hours with cloudy skies and rain showers approaching by afternoon.



Showers will be likely and a few areas of embedded storms can’t be ruled out on Thursday evening, however, any severe potential is very small. We will warm up to the upper 50’s ahead of an approaching cold front in the afternoon.

Rain will quickly move away Thursday night and we’ll be left with sunshine again for Friday and at least the first part of Saturday. A few snow flurries will be possible late Saturday night into the first half of Sunday but accumulations look unlikely as of now. *Winter will return in our weather patterns of colder temperatures and we are watching the potential for a wintry mix on Tuesday which could make for some travel problems. Keep up to day with with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates as any winter weather approaches next week! We could be in for lower teens to single digits at times by Valentines weekend.

