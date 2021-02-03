Mugshots : Madison County : 02/02/21 – 02/03/21 February 3, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Kenneth Hause Sexual exploitation of a minor, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Daniel Mcclellan Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Deundrel Carson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Jacob Mccary Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Kiara Beard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Lawrence Norman Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Louis Bosco Failure to pay fines by defendants Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Marcus Reid Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Ralph Cockrell Stalking, contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Robert Greer Theft under $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Sabrina Moffett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Steven Martin Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tiffany Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/03/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter