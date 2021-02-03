Sunny And Cool

Weather Update: Wednesday, February 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its very cold this morning as temperatures are in the low 20s! This is due to the area of modified arctic high pressure that will settle over the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. That will keep skies clear today. The high is forecast to move towards the middle Ohio Valley which will flip the flow at the surface more out of the south and east. This will help temps through the to upper 40s today. Other than that, there will be high cirrus clouds starting to return this evening. The mainly clear skies should drop us through the 40s and upper 30s quick.



