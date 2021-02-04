17-year-old runaway charged with weapons possession in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 17-year-old runaway from Lauderdale County has been charged with weapons possession in Dyersburg.

The news release from the Dyersburg Police Department says detectives saw the 17-year-old in a stairwell at an apartment complex on Meeks Street on Tuesday.

Police say the runaway was IDed after they presented false information about their identity.

Police then searched the apartment the 17-year-old had been staying and recovered a stolen handgun, along with suspected marijuana, according to the release.

The 17-year-old has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation and possession of marijuana, according to the police department.