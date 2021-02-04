Mugshots : Madison County : 02/03/21 – 02/04/21 February 4, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12HERRON, BETHANY Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12BARGANIER, ANDREA Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12BOYD, JOSEPH Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12CANNON, TRACY Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12CURTIS, KAREN Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12DAVIS, ANDRE Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12FORRESTER, JOHN Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12HAWATT, ALLISON Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12HICKMAN, RICHARD Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12JONES, DALLAS Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12SANCHEZ, DONALD Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12TANNER, CIARA Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/04/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter