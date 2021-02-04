Mugshots : Madison County : 02/03/21 – 02/04/21

1/12 HERRON, BETHANY Unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/12 BARGANIER, ANDREA Violation of probation

3/12 BOYD, JOSEPH Simple domestic assault

4/12 CANNON, TRACY Violation of probation

5/12 CURTIS, KAREN Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/12 DAVIS, ANDRE Violation of order of protection

7/12 FORRESTER, JOHN Violation of order of protection

8/12 HAWATT, ALLISON Violation of probation

9/12 HICKMAN, RICHARD Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/12 JONES, DALLAS Criminal impersonation



11/12 SANCHEZ, DONALD Assault

12/12 TANNER, CIARA Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/04/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.