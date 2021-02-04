Rain Moves out Tonight, Nice on Friday, Next Front Likely Late Saturday.

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast for February 4th:

The rain should clear out by 10 p.m. tonight & clouds will move out by the morning making for a nice sunny day on Friday. Saturday will be nice but a weak front is expected Saturday night into Sunday bringing some rain showers with it. Models are now trending at upper 20s behind the front and not teens. There is some really cold air expected to move on it but models now are pushing that arctic air into West Tennessee next Wednesday instead of in on Monday now. The forecast models are all over the place and we will sort it all out for you right here.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers will continue this evening but storms are not expected. Some showers could be a bit heavy as the cold front passes by and the rain should move out of West Tennessee by 10 p.m. Winds will stay out breezy of the southwest until the front passes. Behind the front we are expected to drop into the upper 20s tonight.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies but highs will only climb up into the upper 40s behind Thursday nights front. Winds will start out calm and then pick up a bit out of the west. Friday night lows will dip into the low 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

A few light bands of snow could show up Saturday night into the day on Sunday as the next storm system will move through the area. Snow accumulations are not currently expected. Highs will make it up to around 50° on Saturday before the front moves though. Sunday morning lows will dip into the upper 20s for most of us and Sunday highs are expected to reach the 40s. Models are trending warmer now for Sunday and Monday then they were earlier in the week.

NEXT WEEK:

It could be a mild to start next week, especially Monday when highs are expected to be back in the mid 50s. The timing of the next front is under scrutiny right now. Some models have it coming in Monday night and some not until Tuesday night. As the front comes by we are expecting rain to start and possibly turning over to snow, but that all depends on what time the front passes by. We are expecting very chilly arctic air behind the front when it does pass by. Expect highs in the 20s and lows in the teens toward the middle and end of next week. We will keep a close eye on the tricky forecast for next week here in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13