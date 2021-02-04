Second Hub City Hero chosen in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has selected its second Hub City Hero.

The city says Lauren Pritchard Cobb was chosen to be February’s Hub City Hero for her efforts in feeding children through RIFA’s snack backpack program.

“Lauren is extremely talented, and we are fortunate that she also has a heart for giving,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “She is an advocate for fighting food insecurity in our city and inspires us by frequently hosting community concerts to raise funds for RIFA.”

Pritchard, a Jackson native and songwriter, is also known as the musical artist LOLO, according to the city. The city adds that she has penned hits for Panic! At the Disco, and wrote the Broadway musical, “Songbird.”

Pritchard will now be eligible to win $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice once a year of heroes have been chosen.