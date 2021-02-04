Shaun Goldie joins Coffman’s Home Furnishings as vice president

JACKSON, Tenn. — Coffman’s Home Furnishings is adding Shaun Goldie to its leadership team.

Goldie is joining Coffman’s as a vice president, following the retirement of Ben Coffman, the brother to President and Owner Bobby Coffman.

“Adding Shaun to our team allows us to remain a family-owned business that will continue growing, thriving and serving,” Bobby Coffman said.

Bobby Coffman says this will not effect customers.

“Of course, beyond our physical family, our Coffman’s Home Furnishings work family is the key to our long-time success. Having people who are honest, well-trained and dedicated in the showroom, service and delivery departments has made all the difference in earning the trust of our incredible customers — who are our biggest blessing,” he said.