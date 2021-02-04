Windy With Showers Developing Later

Weather Update: February 4 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a warmer start to the morning with temps generally in the upper 30s or around the low 40s. You can thank southerly flow on the western side of an area of High Pressure which still has a grip on West Tennessee for now. Aloft a shallow ridge will shift east out of the southern Plains into the Old South as a cold front and a broad longwave trough begins digging in from the US/Canada border. In the short term, that will equate to warmer temps today around mid 50s this afternoon. The surface system is already producing ample lift on the NW side of the ridge. It has been responsible for most of the clouds so far, and eventually some light showers, especially in NW Tennessee. The surface cold front is still set to arrive later this evening. The area of showers is expected to increase this afternoon and evening ahead of the feature.

