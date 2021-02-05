Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/21 – 02/05/21

1/12 Kayla Black Violation of probation

2/12 Andrea Marino Violation of community corrections

3/12 Darrion Pope Simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/12 Elliott Chandler Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

5/12 Floyd Davis Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/12 Joseph Horne Theft under $1,000/theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 Krystal Rogers Violation of community corrections

8/12 Michael Ziegler Violation of community corrections

9/12 Ralph Holley Aggravated assault

10/12 Rickey Springfield Hold for other agency



11/12 Rontay Currie Violation of community corrections

12/12 Ruby Dozier Criminal trespass

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/05/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.