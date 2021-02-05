Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/21 – 02/05/21 February 5, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Kayla Black Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Andrea Marino Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Darrion Pope Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Elliott Chandler Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Floyd Davis Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Joseph Horne Theft under $1,000/theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Krystal Rogers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Michael Ziegler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Ralph Holley Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Rickey Springfield Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Rontay Currie Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Ruby Dozier Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/05/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter