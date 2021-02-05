Perfect Tonight, Rain Saturday Evening, Next Week Could be a Mess!

Friday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather

Friday Evening Forecast for February 5th:

May be an image of text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbj com FUTURECAST 1BM MODEL SAT 9:00 PM RAIN MIXED Union City 44° SNOW 44° Martin 44° Paris 43° 46° Trenton 45° Alamo 45° Camden 42° 43° Ripley 45° Brownsville 45° Covingion 45° Lexing Ion 42° Jackson 45° Henderson 43° Parsons 42 Memphis 45° Somerville 42° Bolivar 43° Selmer 43° Savannah 42°'

Expect perfect weather in West Tennessee this evening, overnight lows will drop down to the low 30s. Clouds move on it Saturday and evening rain showers are expected. Some flurries could move through overnight but should clear out by Sunday morning. Sunday highs should reach only the low 40s. Next week the forecast models are suggesting we could be looking at some crazy weather that includes ice and snow and temperatures in the single digits. Catch the latest information and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

It will remain very nice tonight, clouds will move on it through overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be calm most of the night.  The next storm system will approach on Saturday.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv. com FUTURECAST 1BM MODEL SUN 2:00 AM RAIN MIXED Union City 27° SNOW 27° Martin 26° Paris 28° Dyersburg 28° Trenton 29° Alamo 29° Camden 42° 32° Ripley 29° Brownsvile 30° Covingion on 30° Lexington Jackson 32° Henderson 42° Parsons 41° Memphis 35° Somerville 36° Bolivar 42° Selmer 42° Savannah 41°'

THE WEEKEND:

A few snow flurries could show up Saturday night into the day on Sunday as the next storm system will move through the area. Snow accumulations are not currently expected. Highs will make it up to around 50° on Saturday before the first of two systems moves in. Expect cloudy skies for most of the day on Saturday. Sunday morning lows will dip into the mid 20s for most of us and Sunday highs are expected to reach the low 40s. Sunday night lows will again drop into the 20s before we start the work week.

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjt com FUTURECAST IBM MODEL SUN 8:00 AM RAIN MIXED Union 22 Ridgely 23° SNOW Martin 22° Paris 23° Dyorsbure 24° Trenton 24 Alamo 24° Camden 25° Huntingdon 24° Ripley 25° Brownsville 25° Covington 26° Lexington 27° ackson 25° Henderson 27° Parsons 27° Memphis 27° Somerville 27° Bolivar 27° Selmer 29° Savannah 29°'

NEXT WEEK:

It could be a mild to start next week, especially Monday when highs are expected to be back in the mid 50s. The timing and strength of the next few storm systems is under scrutiny right now.  Some models have it coming in Monday night and some not until Tuesday night. As the front comes by we are expecting rain to start and possibly turning over to ice or snow, but that all depends on what time the front passes by.

We are expecting very chilly arctic air behind the front when it does pass by. Expect highs in the 20s and lows in the teens toward the middle and end of next week.  Some of the models are hinting at a winter mess coming in Thursday and Friday including ice and snow accumulations.  Some models are even hinting at temperatures down near 0° next Saturday morning.  Forecast models are not super reliable 6-8 days out, so lets hope the forecast changes before the end of next week. We will keep a close eye on the tricky forecast for next week here in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather
Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13
Instagram: @joelbarnes13

Categories: Weather, Weather Forecast
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts