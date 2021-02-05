Perfect Tonight, Rain Saturday Evening, Next Week Could be a Mess!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for February 5th:

Expect perfect weather in West Tennessee this evening, overnight lows will drop down to the low 30s. Clouds move on it Saturday and evening rain showers are expected. Some flurries could move through overnight but should clear out by Sunday morning. Sunday highs should reach only the low 40s. Next week the forecast models are suggesting we could be looking at some crazy weather that includes ice and snow and temperatures in the single digits. Catch the latest information and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

It will remain very nice tonight, clouds will move on it through overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be calm most of the night. The next storm system will approach on Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

A few snow flurries could show up Saturday night into the day on Sunday as the next storm system will move through the area. Snow accumulations are not currently expected. Highs will make it up to around 50° on Saturday before the first of two systems moves in. Expect cloudy skies for most of the day on Saturday. Sunday morning lows will dip into the mid 20s for most of us and Sunday highs are expected to reach the low 40s. Sunday night lows will again drop into the 20s before we start the work week.

NEXT WEEK:

It could be a mild to start next week, especially Monday when highs are expected to be back in the mid 50s. The timing and strength of the next few storm systems is under scrutiny right now. Some models have it coming in Monday night and some not until Tuesday night. As the front comes by we are expecting rain to start and possibly turning over to ice or snow, but that all depends on what time the front passes by.

We are expecting very chilly arctic air behind the front when it does pass by. Expect highs in the 20s and lows in the teens toward the middle and end of next week. Some of the models are hinting at a winter mess coming in Thursday and Friday including ice and snow accumulations. Some models are even hinting at temperatures down near 0° next Saturday morning. Forecast models are not super reliable 6-8 days out, so lets hope the forecast changes before the end of next week. We will keep a close eye on the tricky forecast for next week here in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13