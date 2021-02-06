Jackson Fire Department reminds residents of winter fire safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last week the City of Jackson Fire Department took to their Facebook page to remind residents of winter fire safety.

Their post included a poster from the U.S. Fire Administration stating the importance of fire prevention, as most winter fires occur in the months of December, January and February.

It reminds residents who use heating appliances, such as space heaters, to only use one unit per outlet.

It also states to always keep flammable items at least three feet from any warming unit.

For more information you can view the poster on their Facebook here, or visit the U.S. Fire Administration website.