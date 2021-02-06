Scattered Showers, Snow Showers Late, A Wintry Mix Next Week

Saturday, Feb 6th, 2021 9:32 a.m.

A few patchy areas of drizzle and flurries were showing on radar as of this morning but most areas were dry. Cloudy skies will prevail today with scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening so be sure and take the umbrella if you plan on being out later tonight. Rain will move on quickly but a few patchy areas of light snow and flurries will be possible north of I-40 before winding down beyond midnight. Breaking away to partly sunny skies on Sunday but colder in the lower 40’s for high temperatures.

A warm front lifts in today bringing some mild temperatures in the afternoon in the lower to middle 50’s which should keep away any major issues with lingering snow showers tonight, however, some light accumulations will be possible north of I-40 tonight on grassy surface areas. The ground should be warm enough to prevent problems on roadways.

Sunday looks mostly dry and a mix of sun and clouds but colder with highs around 40. Periods of snow, sleet, freezing rain, can all be expected at times next week if all pans out which is looking more likely with the greatest concern around Wednesday night into Thursday. Some models are indicating accumulations of ice and freezing rain. This next week will be one to stay aware of the weather and keep up to date with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for the possible winter weather next week.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB