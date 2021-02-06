Winter-Like Conditions Remain For Most of the Week

Weather Update – Saturday, February 6th

CURRENTLY: We remained warmer than average today as we hit a high of 52. We remained partly to mostly cloudy today with some light winds. Some showers are beginning to move into our area at the moment. Intensity is remaining mostly light to moderate with a few heavier pockets if rain embedded. To the north of the system, there is some snowfall and other type of winter precipitation present which could move further south as temperatures drop tonight.

TONIGHT: Expect temperatures to drop into the freezing as cloud cover remains heavy and rainfall remains light. As the system moves past the region and temperatures quickly drop, we could see some winter precipitation throughout the region. Some snowfall could be possible for our most northern counties – Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry counties. Any accumulation is not expected to exceed a sloppy dusting to an inch. Winds will remain 5-10 mph and last into the morning, with the occasional gusts into the teens. Wind chill could feel 5-10 degrees cooler with these wind speeds and conditions, so bundle up if you plan on heading out. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

TOMORROW: Rain should taper off into the early hours of the morning and pose no threat to your day. Some bridges and overpasses could remain slick into the morning but snowfall should remain towards grassy areas. We will reach the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for a high tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and some light winds. Tomorrow into Monday should remain mostly dry but mostly cloudy. The next chance of rain won’t return until early Tuesday morning, where it will remain light to moderate. Into Wednesday, temperatures begin to drop and we could see more of a winter mix move our direction and lasting into late Thursday night. Friday morning could see a few flurries as high temperatures remain in the freezing and moisture leaves the region. This should leave us with some bitter cool but drier conditions for this coming weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @ShaleyWBBJ7

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com