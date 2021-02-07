Cool and Wet Week Ahead

Weather Update – Sunday, February 7th

CURRENTLY: Rain showers tapered out early this morning leaving us with dry conditions across West Tennessee. Skies remained mostly cloudy with a few pockets of sunshine at times. Temperatures under-performed and remained in the mid 30’s. Winds remained around 5-10 mph and coming from the East. Temperatures will soon start dropping into the freezing as the sun begins to set but clouds will remain high in the sky.

TONIGHT: Expect temperatures to reach into the freezing as the sun begins to set. Heavy cloud cover and winds moving from the south could increase temperatures slightly. A stationary front will move in and remain for the day into tomorrow. Winds will remain 5-10 mph which could make temperatures feel slightly cooler outside.

TOMORROW: Into tomorrow afternoon the stationary front will be overtaken by some warmer air, turning into a warm front. That front could increase temperatures into the upper 40’s or lower 50’s. Winds will remain from the South around 5-10 mph, with occasional gusts into the teens. After sunset, scattered showers will enter into the region. Showers will remain light with only 0.2″-0.3″ of accumulation expected. Afterwards the current warm front will be overtaken by some colder air to the north and a cold front will form into Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers will last into Tuesday evening. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

LATER THIS WEEK: Rain showers will continue into Wednesday. As we drop into the freezing temperatures Wednesday evening we could see a short wintry mix. But temperatures warm up into Thursday afternoon, light rain will return. As the system begins to move out the area and temperatures decease we could see another chance for a wintry mix that evening. The system should taper off before Friday morning which should leave us with a dry but bitter cold weekend. Overall, expect 0.5″-1″ of rainfall this coming week. The arctic air mass could reach our region leaving high temperatures still in the freezing range. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley DawsonStorm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @ShaleyWBBJ7

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com