Chances for Ice, Freezing Rain and Sleet this Week in West Tennessee.

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for February 8th:

A few light rain showers will move in tonight and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s. Highs will reach the upper 40s Tuesday with rain chances in the morning and then again overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday evening is when this could get worse. Rain is expected to turn to a wintry mix into the day on Thursday. Freezing rain, ice and sleet will all be possible Thursday with temperatures staying in the low 30s most of the day. It will be cold but dry day on Friday and models are suggesting at arctic moving in for the weekend. Catch the latest details on the cold and more on our ice and snow chances this week right here.

TONIGHT:

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 30s. A few rain showers will move in as a low pressure system moves through the area. Winds will be light and it is NOT expected to be cold enough for a wintry mix or snow tonight.

TOMORROW:

Some light rain showers will linger in the morning and expect mostly cloudy skies for your Tuesday. Winds will stay light out of the northeast and highs should be in the mid to upper 40s. Late rain showers will move back in overnight and lows will drop into the mid 30s. There could be some winter precipitation mixing in along the Mississippi River near Kentucky Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers will be possible again in the morning and we should get a break from the rain in the afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy and highs will climb back into the upper 40s before the next system starts to move through. It will start out as rain and is expected to turn over to a wintry mix including freezing rain, sleet and ice overnight north of I-40. It could stay as rain until Thursday south of I-40. Wednesday night lows will drop down to around 3o°.

THURSDAY:

Most of the forecast models are trending towards a rough day on Thursday. A wintry mix will be possible during the first half of the day with temperatures staying the low 30s most of the day. Accumulations of ice could be possible and roads could get slick in spots, especially in our northern counties. It could get cold enough for some light snow or flurries Thursday night in some locations as overnight night lows will drop down to around 20°. But as the precipitation moves out Thursday, that is when we are expecting the temperatures to fall into the 20s. That is why we are expecting more ice and sleet then snow. The tricky part of the forecast as of now is how far south the ice will make it into West Tennessee. There is still is a chance it could stay north of I-40. So keep your fingers crossed.

FRIDAY:

It will be a cold but dry day on Friday. Expect highs only to be around freezing and Friday night lows could fall into the teens depending on the cloud over. We are expecting partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the north will put the wind chill in the teens or low 20s for most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are bringing some arctic air into West Tennessee this weekend with highs only expected to make it in the 20s with overnight lows dropping down into the single digits. There could be another system passing close by Saturday night into Sunday so we could see some snow as well. Remember forecast models often struggle with accuracy out past 3 days so the forecast could change, let’s hope it does.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

